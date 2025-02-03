NEWSCAST 05FEB25: Sapporo Snow Festival

250205-N-TV012-1001 SASEBO, Japan
Japanese citizens as well as U.S. Navy sailors from Commander, Task Force 70 contribute snow sculptures to the 75th Annual Sapporo Snow Festival in Sapporo, Japan. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Pridham)
