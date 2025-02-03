Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 05FEB25: Sapporo Snow Festival

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.04.2025

    Audio by Seaman Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    250205-N-TV012-1001 SASEBO, Japan
    Japanese citizens as well as U.S. Navy sailors from Commander, Task Force 70 contribute snow sculptures to the 75th Annual Sapporo Snow Festival in Sapporo, Japan. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Pridham)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 23:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84666
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110800151.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
