NEWSCAST 05FEB25: Sapporo Snow Festival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84666" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

250205-N-TV012-1001 SASEBO, Japan

Japanese citizens as well as U.S. Navy sailors from Commander, Task Force 70 contribute snow sculptures to the 75th Annual Sapporo Snow Festival in Sapporo, Japan. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Pridham)