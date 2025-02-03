250130-N-FJ198-1001 SASEBO, Japan
CFAS, JMSDF, JGSDF, and other organizations participated in the Friendship Bowl in Sasebo, Japan, on Jan. 25, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)
This work, NEWSCAST 30JAN25: Friendship Bowl, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
