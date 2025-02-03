Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWSCAST 06FEB25: Student Senate

    NEWSCAST 06FEB25: Student Senate

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.04.2025

    Audio by Seaman Matthew Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    250204-N-FJ198-1001 SASEBO, Japan
    Alliyah Regala, a student at EJ King High School in Sasebo, Japan, is one of two students who qualified for the US Senate Youth Program. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 21:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84664
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110799983.mp3
    Length: 00:01:02
    Year 2025
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 06FEB25: Student Senate, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    DODEA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download