250204-N-FJ198-1001 SASEBO, Japan
Alliyah Regala, a student at EJ King High School in Sasebo, Japan, is one of two students who qualified for the US Senate Youth Program. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 21:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84664
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110799983.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 06FEB25: Student Senate, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.