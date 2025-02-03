"But, at the bottom line, if a Soldier needs financial assistance, come to AER [Army Emergency Relief], and we'll find a way to help them out," said Tony Grinston, director of Army Emergency Relief and 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, when he visited Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. Public Affairs Specialist, Kelsie Steber, sat down with him to discuss his new role with AER and the importance of asking questions. Listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcast.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 15:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84663
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110799061.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:36
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.