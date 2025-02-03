Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Audio by Kelsie Steber 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    "But, at the bottom line, if a Soldier needs financial assistance, come to AER [Army Emergency Relief], and we'll find a way to help them out," said Tony Grinston, director of Army Emergency Relief and 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, when he visited Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. Public Affairs Specialist, Kelsie Steber, sat down with him to discuss his new role with AER and the importance of asking questions. Listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcast.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 15:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84663
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110799061.mp3
    Length: 00:18:36
    Year 2025
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report, by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Army Emergency Relief
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Tony Grinston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download