NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 5, 2025) Radio spot highlights the bases no passing school bus policy. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|02.05.2025
|02.05.2025 07:02
|Newscasts
|00:00:30
|2025
|NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, IT
This work, Don't Pass School Buses, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
