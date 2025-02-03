A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of free Jamaican Patois lessons at the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Community Library scheduled every second Sunday of the month. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 08:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84648
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110796108.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jamaican Patois Lessons, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.