    Jamaican Patois Lessons

    Jamaican Patois Lessons

    CUBA

    02.04.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of free Jamaican Patois lessons at the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Community Library scheduled every second Sunday of the month. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 08:23
    Category: Newscasts
