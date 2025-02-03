A radio newscast informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of updated policies regarding military presentation items. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 08:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84647
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110795702.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio News: Presentation Items, by PO2 Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.