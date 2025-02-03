KMC Update - ACS Employment Readiness Classes and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on ACS Employment Readiness Classes with Nelly Olson, the ACS Employment Readiness Program Manager, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with Lin Sao, the Senior Academic Advisor of University of Maryland Global Campus Europe in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb.4, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ivory Stoker)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 04:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
