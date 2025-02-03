Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - ACS Employment Readiness Classes and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    02.04.2025

    Audio by Airman Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on ACS Employment Readiness Classes with Nelly Olson, the ACS Employment Readiness Program Manager, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with Lin Sao, the Senior Academic Advisor of University of Maryland Global Campus Europe in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb.4, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ivory Stoker)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 04:52
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
