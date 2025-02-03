Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Books and Brews Silent Reading Party

    Radio Spot - Books and Brews Silent Reading Party

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.03.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot for the Books and Brews Silent Reading Party that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Feb. 3, 2025, to Feb. 3, 2026. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 09:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84626
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110793331.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2025
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Books and Brews Silent Reading Party, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Reading
    Baumholder
    Spot
    Smith Barracks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download