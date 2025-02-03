A 30-second radio spot for the Books and Brews Silent Reading Party that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Feb. 3, 2025, to Feb. 3, 2026. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 09:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84626
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110793331.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Books and Brews Silent Reading Party, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.