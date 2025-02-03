Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio Spot - Athletic Booster Club

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.28.2025

    Audio by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250129-N-JA925-2001 NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 29, 2025) - AFN Naples radio spot highlighting the Naples Middle High School Athletic Booster Club. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 04:04
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 84624
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110793209.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Athletic Booster Club, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

