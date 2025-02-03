Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - La Perouse 2025 & NMRTC Rota

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.28.2025

    Audio by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250129-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 29, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting USS Savannah's participation in exercise La Perouse 2025 and Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Rota's training programs. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

