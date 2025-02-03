250129-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 29, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting USS Savannah's participation in exercise La Perouse 2025 and Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Rota's training programs. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 04:04
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|84623
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110793208.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - La Perouse 2025 & NMRTC Rota, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.