    Money Matters - 01.27.25

    BAHRAIN

    01.27.2025

    Audio by Seaman Jackson Wanous 

    AFN Bahrain

    Weekly radio segment featuring Mr. Patrick Underwood, the Personal Financial Manager of NSA Bahrain. This week's topic was about Money Issues and the different resources at our disposal. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Wanous)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 03:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:30:17
    AFN Bahrain
    Fleet and Family Support Center
    NSA Bahrain

