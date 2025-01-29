Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 19 Understanding Maintenance with Maj. Carlos Rocha

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Keeping the 433rd Airlift Wing's C-5M Super Galaxy fleet up and flying is a daunting task. Hundreds of maintainers from dozens of different specialties must work together to make it happen. We spoke with the new commander of the 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron for some insight into the world of maintenance.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 11:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84611
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110789987.mp3
    Length: 00:35:46
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Aircraft Maintenance
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing
    Airlift Podcast

