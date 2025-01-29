Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 19 Understanding Maintenance with Maj. Carlos Rocha

Keeping the 433rd Airlift Wing's C-5M Super Galaxy fleet up and flying is a daunting task. Hundreds of maintainers from dozens of different specialties must work together to make it happen. We spoke with the new commander of the 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron for some insight into the world of maintenance.