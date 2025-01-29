An AFN Aviano radio spot highlighting the Aviano Information, Tickets, and Travel office's upcoming trips for the month of February 2025 at Aviano Air Base, Italy. ITT provides various opportunities for military service members and their families to get out and explore Europe. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 10:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84602
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110789659.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spot: February ITT Trips 2025, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.