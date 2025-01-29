Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spot: February ITT Trips 2025

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.31.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    An AFN Aviano radio spot highlighting the Aviano Information, Tickets, and Travel office's upcoming trips for the month of February 2025 at Aviano Air Base, Italy. ITT provides various opportunities for military service members and their families to get out and explore Europe. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

