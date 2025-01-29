Spot: February ITT Trips 2025

An AFN Aviano radio spot highlighting the Aviano Information, Tickets, and Travel office's upcoming trips for the month of February 2025 at Aviano Air Base, Italy. ITT provides various opportunities for military service members and their families to get out and explore Europe. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)