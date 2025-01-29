Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Click Call Walk

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Click Call Walk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.27.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on, ‘Click-Call-Walk,’ a new customer service program provided by the 31st Comptroller Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy. This new service simplifies the process, improving customer morale and financial readiness with easy access to guidance and support. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 10:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84601
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110789656.mp3
    Length: 00:02:44
    Year 2025
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Click Call Walk, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Air Force
    AFN Aviano

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download