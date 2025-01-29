American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on, ‘Click-Call-Walk,’ a new customer service program provided by the 31st Comptroller Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy. This new service simplifies the process, improving customer morale and financial readiness with easy access to guidance and support. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 10:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84601
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110789656.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Click Call Walk, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.