AFN Aviano Radio News: Click Call Walk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84601" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on, ‘Click-Call-Walk,’ a new customer service program provided by the 31st Comptroller Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy. This new service simplifies the process, improving customer morale and financial readiness with easy access to guidance and support. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)