Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: MXG Focus Points

    AFN Aviano Radio News: MXG Focus Points

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.31.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Maintenance Group’s focal points going into the second and third quarters of 2025. The 31st MXG is continuing to cultivate a mission command mindset at all levels within the group by analyzing areas to improve mission execution and implementing effective solutions. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 06:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84596
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110789516.mp3
    Length: 00:02:49
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: MXG Focus Points, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Italy
    Maintainers
    Mission Command
    Radio News
    AFN Aviano
    31st MXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download