AFN Aviano Radio News: MXG Focus Points

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Maintenance Group’s focal points going into the second and third quarters of 2025. The 31st MXG is continuing to cultivate a mission command mindset at all levels within the group by analyzing areas to improve mission execution and implementing effective solutions. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
