AFN Aviano Radio News: La Bella Milano

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84595" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the First Four Council's new travel initiative at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Trips like La Bella Milano allows junior enlisted airman to learn about travel in Italy while connecting with their fellow Wyverns. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)