American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the First Four Council's new travel initiative at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Trips like La Bella Milano allows junior enlisted airman to learn about travel in Italy while connecting with their fellow Wyverns. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 06:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84595
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110789508.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: La Bella Milano, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.