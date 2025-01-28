Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with Australian Secretary of the Department of Defense Greg Moriarty at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii.
The 18th Wing conducted an 8-day emergency rapid response exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan.
Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing made history during Exercise Beverly Pack 25-1 by executing their first Agile Combat Employment (ACE) movement, deploying to a simulated forward location at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 21:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84588
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110789062.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse, Jan 28, 2025, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.