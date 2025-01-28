Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse, Jan 28, 2025

    Pacific Pulse, Jan 28, 2025

    JAPAN

    01.28.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with Australian Secretary of the Department of Defense Greg Moriarty at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii.

    The 18th Wing conducted an 8-day emergency rapid response exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan.


    Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing made history during Exercise Beverly Pack 25-1 by executing their first Agile Combat Employment (ACE) movement, deploying to a simulated forward location at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Location: JP
    This work, Pacific Pulse, Jan 28, 2025, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Korea
    18th wing
    Hawaii
    8th FW
    USINDOPACOM

