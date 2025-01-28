Pacific Pulse, Jan 28, 2025

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with Australian Secretary of the Department of Defense Greg Moriarty at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii.



The 18th Wing conducted an 8-day emergency rapid response exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan.





Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing made history during Exercise Beverly Pack 25-1 by executing their first Agile Combat Employment (ACE) movement, deploying to a simulated forward location at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea.