    Fox Chatter - Episode 16

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Audio by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, joins us to discuss the upcoming 3rd Go event, the planned exercise in March, and to introduce Command Chief Master Sgt. Eric Bowen.

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:26:03
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Chatter - Episode 16, by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    McEntire JNGB
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    169FW
    Fox Chatter

