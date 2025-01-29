Fox Chatter - Episode 16

U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, joins us to discuss the upcoming 3rd Go event, the planned exercise in March, and to introduce Command Chief Master Sgt. Eric Bowen.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 14:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84585
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110788154.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:03
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
