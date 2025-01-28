Pacific Pulse: Jan. 6, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: In Guam, the U.S. Naval Hospital is helping to transform mental health care in the Pacific. Also in Guam, the U.S. Coast Guard assisted the Republic of Palau in search for eight missing divers. And in Hawaii, USS Montana arrives to new home port of Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.