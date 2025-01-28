Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: Jan. 6, 2025

    JAPAN

    01.06.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In Guam, the U.S. Naval Hospital is helping to transform mental health care in the Pacific. Also in Guam, the U.S. Coast Guard assisted the Republic of Palau in search for eight missing divers. And in Hawaii, USS Montana arrives to new home port of Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: Jan. 6, 2025, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

