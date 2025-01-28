On this Pacific Pulse: In Guam, the U.S. Naval Hospital is helping to transform mental health care in the Pacific. Also in Guam, the U.S. Coast Guard assisted the Republic of Palau in search for eight missing divers. And in Hawaii, USS Montana arrives to new home port of Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 01:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84571
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110787686.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: Jan. 6, 2025, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.