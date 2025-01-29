250130-N-TV012-0001 SASEBO, Japan
Radio production to remind sailors of the curfew time for public drinking for service members in Japan. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 21:46
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|84570
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110787565.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Curfew PSA, by SN Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.