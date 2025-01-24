Pacific Pulse, Jan 24, 2025

U.S. Marines conduct a live-fire mortar system range during a training exercise in Hawaii. U.S. Air Force members from the 374th Airlift Wing and the 35th Fighter Wing practice rapid air mobility operations at Misawa Air Base, Japan. In Guam, a B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, arrives at Andersen Air Force Base.
