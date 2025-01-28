AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Secretary General Meets with Portuguese Leaders & CTF 63 Air Logistics

250128-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (January 28, 2025) Radio news highlighting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte meeting with Portugal President and Prime Minister and Commander, Task Force SIX THREE's air logistics team. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 03:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
