    Fort McCoy Garrison commander provides updates during January 2025 town hall meeting with workforce, Part 1

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez gave the installation workforce an update on a variety of subjects Jan. 23, 2025, during a town hall meeting in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Baez discussed recent survey results, upcoming events, and more. The commander also took questions from the audience at the end of the meeting. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    garrison town hall meeting
    Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez

