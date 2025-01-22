Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez gave the installation workforce an update on a variety of subjects Jan. 23, 2025, during a town hall meeting in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Baez discussed recent survey results, upcoming events, and more. The commander also took questions from the audience at the end of the meeting. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 16:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84543
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110784306.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Artist
|Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander provides updates during January 2025 town hall meeting with workforce, Part 1, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.