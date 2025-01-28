Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tides of Time: USS Cole

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Preston Cash and Petty Officer 2nd Class jacob van amburg

    All Hands Magazine

    Enjoy the first episode of the Tides of Time podcast. Each month, we embark on a journey through time. Join us as we dive deep into the pivotal moments leading up to and the aftermath of the attack on USS Cole.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 10:05
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 84539
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110784171.mp3
    Length: 00:14:53
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
