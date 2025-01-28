Enjoy the first episode of the Tides of Time podcast. Each month, we embark on a journey through time. Join us as we dive deep into the pivotal moments leading up to and the aftermath of the attack on USS Cole.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 10:05
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|84539
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110784171.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:53
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tides of Time: USS Cole, by PO2 Preston Cash and PO2 jacob van amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.