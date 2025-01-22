Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 64: Providing Insight into the Small Business Administration: A Conversation with the SBA Director of Government Contracting

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    In this episode, we partner with the Small Business Directorate, Air Force Materiel Command, and welcome our Small Business Co-Host, Marcy Bain, as we interview Francine Morris, Director of Government Contracting, Small Business Administration.

    Morris helps us understand the basics of our small business programs, SBA resources available to both the government and small businesses, and the type of work that she is doing every day in her role to help all in the acquisition world meet our mission while also encouraging maximum opportunity for small businesses.

    Tune in to learn about the Small Business Administration, the various small business programs, the streamlined certification process for small businesses, some myth-busting, and a plethora of resources available for both government and small businesses.


    SBA – Small Business Administration
    DoD – Department of Defense
    AFICC – Air Force Installation Contracting Center
    PCR – Procurement Center Representatives
    CMR – Commercial Market Representatives
    HubZone – Historically Underutilized Business Zone
    8(a) Business Development Program- Federal contracting and training program for experienced small business owners who are socially and economically disadvantaged
    RFP – Request for Proposal
    RFI – Request for Information
    SOW – Statement of Work
    PWS – Performance Work Statement
    SBIR – Small Business Innovation Research
    GDP – Gross Domestic Product


    Additional SBA Resources:
    1. SBA Website: https://www.sba.gov/ Includes market research and competitive advantage tips, writing business plans, calculating start up cost, and a road map to launching your business.
    2. SCORE Business Mentoring: Connect with an expert through the nation's largest network of small business mentors. https://www.sba.gov/local-assistance/resource-partners/score-business-mentoring
    3. Office of Small Business Development Centers: The Office of Small Business Development Centers promotes entrepreneurship and small business growth through its national network of centers. https://www.sba.gov/about-sba/sba-locations/headquarters-offices/office-small-business-development-centers
    4. APEX Accelerators: APEX Accelerators (formerly known as Procurement Technical Assistance Centers) provide technical assistance to businesses interested in selling products or services to federal, state, and local governments. https://www.sba.gov/local-assistance/federal-contracting-assistance#id-apex-accelerators
    5. First Wednesday Training for federal and DoD contracting and program offices personnel, which will provide education on the latest SBA programs, which is crucial in disseminating information and regulatory guidance to prospective small businesses that are desired to do business with the federal government. POC: Darryl.Williams@sba.gov

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 11:50
    Length: 00:57:47
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
