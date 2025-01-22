The Contracting Experience - Episode 64: Providing Insight into the Small Business Administration: A Conversation with the SBA Director of Government Contracting

In this episode, we partner with the Small Business Directorate, Air Force Materiel Command, and welcome our Small Business Co-Host, Marcy Bain, as we interview Francine Morris, Director of Government Contracting, Small Business Administration.



Morris helps us understand the basics of our small business programs, SBA resources available to both the government and small businesses, and the type of work that she is doing every day in her role to help all in the acquisition world meet our mission while also encouraging maximum opportunity for small businesses.



Tune in to learn about the Small Business Administration, the various small business programs, the streamlined certification process for small businesses, some myth-busting, and a plethora of resources available for both government and small businesses.





SBA – Small Business Administration

DoD – Department of Defense

AFICC – Air Force Installation Contracting Center

PCR – Procurement Center Representatives

CMR – Commercial Market Representatives

HubZone – Historically Underutilized Business Zone

8(a) Business Development Program- Federal contracting and training program for experienced small business owners who are socially and economically disadvantaged

RFP – Request for Proposal

RFI – Request for Information

SOW – Statement of Work

PWS – Performance Work Statement

SBIR – Small Business Innovation Research

GDP – Gross Domestic Product





Additional SBA Resources:

1. SBA Website: https://www.sba.gov/ Includes market research and competitive advantage tips, writing business plans, calculating start up cost, and a road map to launching your business.

2. SCORE Business Mentoring: Connect with an expert through the nation's largest network of small business mentors. https://www.sba.gov/local-assistance/resource-partners/score-business-mentoring

3. Office of Small Business Development Centers: The Office of Small Business Development Centers promotes entrepreneurship and small business growth through its national network of centers. https://www.sba.gov/about-sba/sba-locations/headquarters-offices/office-small-business-development-centers

4. APEX Accelerators: APEX Accelerators (formerly known as Procurement Technical Assistance Centers) provide technical assistance to businesses interested in selling products or services to federal, state, and local governments. https://www.sba.gov/local-assistance/federal-contracting-assistance#id-apex-accelerators

5. First Wednesday Training for federal and DoD contracting and program offices personnel, which will provide education on the latest SBA programs, which is crucial in disseminating information and regulatory guidance to prospective small businesses that are desired to do business with the federal government. POC: Darryl.Williams@sba.gov



