This is a 30-second radio spot on the Thursday Night Comedy Show hosted by Army Family and MWR happening on Feb. 6 at the Kazabra Club, building 2057 on Vogelweh in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 06:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84533
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110783747.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Thursday Night Comedy Show, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.