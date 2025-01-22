Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - SUDCC and Air Force Recruiting

    KMC Update - SUDCC and Air Force Recruiting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    01.27.2025

    Audio by Airman Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care with Kelly Hood, a Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care Social Worker, and Air Force Recruiting with Master Sgt. Daniel Knowlton with the Ramstein Recruiting Office in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 27, 2025. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Airman Ivory Stoker)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 10:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84532
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110783744.mp3
    Length: 00:02:07
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - SUDCC and Air Force Recruiting, by AB Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AirForce
    DMA
    Ramstein
    Recruiting
    Kaiserslautern
    SUDCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download