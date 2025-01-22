Newscast 27JAN25: ACV Integration Training

240127-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan
The Amphibious Combat Vehicle Platoon 4th Marine Regiment with Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo executed an ACV integration exercise with Maj. Sean Stylerwalt giving the details. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)
