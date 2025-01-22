Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newscast 27JAN25: ACV Integration Training

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.27.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    240127-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan
    The Amphibious Combat Vehicle Platoon 4th Marine Regiment with Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo executed an ACV integration exercise with Maj. Sean Stylerwalt giving the details. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 03:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    radio
    integration
    exercise
    training

