    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP20: Master Gunners in LSCO (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    “Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet”, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.

    In this episode, guest host Col. Carlos “Ben” Flynn, Senior Live Fire Trainer, sits down with members of the Dragon Team to discuss the role of the Master Gunners in Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) during a Rotation at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin. Sgt. First Class Christopher Ohano, Sgt. First Class Luis Aguilar, Sgt. First Class Corey DaCosta, and Sgt. First Class Andrew Nee give insights into doctrine, planning during LSCO, ammunition management, observations, lethality, and preparing readiness as it pertains to the Master Gunner.

    Recommended Resources:

    Operations Group milsuite page
    https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (CAC Required)

    Episode hosted by Col. Carlos “Ben” Flynn
    Edited by Annette Pritt, PAO

