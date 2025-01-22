Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: FAST Program

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.23.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Family Advocacy Program’s Family Advocacy Strength-Based Therapy. The FAST program is a couple’s therapy addressing marital or parental concerns to foster resiliency for Wyvern families in the face of life’s challenges. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 08:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Family Advocacy
    Radio News
    AFN Aviano
    FAST program

