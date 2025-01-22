KMC Update - Ramstein CASPER team and OPSEC Awareness Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84504" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Cross-Functional Airlift Support Personnel, or CASPER, team is an all-volunteer group designated to assist low-manned career fields in completing missions and tasks associated with the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. January is recognized as Operations Security Awareness Month, a time to focus on the protection of sensitive or unclassified information. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)