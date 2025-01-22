The Cross-Functional Airlift Support Personnel, or CASPER, team is an all-volunteer group designated to assist low-manned career fields in completing missions and tasks associated with the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. January is recognized as Operations Security Awareness Month, a time to focus on the protection of sensitive or unclassified information. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 05:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84504
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110780782.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Ramstein CASPER team and OPSEC Awareness Month, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.