    KMC Update - Ramstein CASPER team and OPSEC Awareness Month

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.24.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Cross-Functional Airlift Support Personnel, or CASPER, team is an all-volunteer group designated to assist low-manned career fields in completing missions and tasks associated with the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. January is recognized as Operations Security Awareness Month, a time to focus on the protection of sensitive or unclassified information. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Ramstein CASPER team and OPSEC Awareness Month, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    OPSEC
    CASPER
    C-130
    MST

