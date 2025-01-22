Spot: Women of Aviano Sign Up

American Forces Network Aviano radio spot on sign ups to participate in the Women Of Aviano event at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The Women of Aviano event is hosted annually, showcasing different career fields across the installation, including jobs from the U.S. Air Force, Army, and Italian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 07:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84502
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110780736.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
