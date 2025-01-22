Spot: Women of Aviano Sign Up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84502" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network Aviano radio spot on sign ups to participate in the Women Of Aviano event at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The Women of Aviano event is hosted annually, showcasing different career fields across the installation, including jobs from the U.S. Air Force, Army, and Italian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)