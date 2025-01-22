Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spot: Women of Aviano Sign Up

    Spot: Women of Aviano Sign Up

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.23.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio spot on sign ups to participate in the Women Of Aviano event at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The Women of Aviano event is hosted annually, showcasing different career fields across the installation, including jobs from the U.S. Air Force, Army, and Italian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 07:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84502
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110780736.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2025
    Genre Spot
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spot: Women of Aviano Sign Up, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano Air Base
    Radio Spot
    AFN Aviano
    Women of Aviano

