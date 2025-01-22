On today's News in One:
Story 1:
U.S. Army Soldiers from 173rd Airborne Brigade and Ghana Armed Froces Combat Medics, conducted partnered medical training in Vicenza, Italy.
Story 2:
Military and civilian personnel from Public Health Command Europe met with German drinking water experts to visit a ductile cast iron pipes factory as part of a team building exercise.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)
This work, NEWS IN ONE Jan. 20, 2025, by SrA Gabriel Held and A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
