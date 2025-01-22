Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWS IN ONE Jan. 20, 2025

    GERMANY

    01.17.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held and Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    Story 1:
    U.S. Army Soldiers from 173rd Airborne Brigade and Ghana Armed Froces Combat Medics, conducted partnered medical training in Vicenza, Italy.

    Story 2:
    Military and civilian personnel from Public Health Command Europe met with German drinking water experts to visit a ductile cast iron pipes factory as part of a team building exercise.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025
    EUCOM
    Vicenza
    173rd
    News In One

