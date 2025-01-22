NEWS IN ONE Jan. 20, 2025

On today's News in One:



Story 1:

U.S. Army Soldiers from 173rd Airborne Brigade and Ghana Armed Froces Combat Medics, conducted partnered medical training in Vicenza, Italy.



Story 2:

Military and civilian personnel from Public Health Command Europe met with German drinking water experts to visit a ductile cast iron pipes factory as part of a team building exercise.



(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)