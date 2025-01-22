Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison command team members hold ‘lunch & learn’ with CES Intermediate Course students, Part 6

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon speak to students in the Army Civilian Education System (CES) Intermediate Course on Jan. 15, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Cantlon was one of two members of the Fort McCoy Garrison command team to take questions on leadership during a “lunch and learn” event for the CES Intermediate Course. This was the first time the CES Intermediate Course was being taught in session at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 15:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84484
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110779959.mp3
    Length: 00:02:03
    Artist Cameron Cantlon
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison command team members hold ‘lunch & learn’ with CES Intermediate Course students, Part 6, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    CES Intermediate Course
    Army civilian training

