    Inside Navy Supply - Leadership with RDML Treanor

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Audio by Russ Stewart 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Interview with Rear Admiral Julie Treanor, SC, USN on modern leadership.

    Date Posted: 01.23.2025
    leadership
    podcast
    NAVSUP
    treanor
    inside supply

