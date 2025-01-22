Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 24

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 24

    FORT NOVOSEL , ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Audio by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 24: Preventive Health Screenings
    In today's episode, we’re talking preventive health screenings for a healthy new year. Let's join the team as they discuss how routine health screenings can help you thrive in 2025.

    Joining our host, Lt. Col. Leah Steder, are special guests Lt. Col. Regina Thorp, Deputy Commander for Nursing, Dr. Gwen Gatlin, Chief of Primary Care, and Denise Cape, Population Health Nurse.

    You may schedule medical appointments at Lyster Army Health Clinic by calling the Lyster Central Appointment Line at 800-261-7193 or by submitting a message to request an appointment on the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil.

    Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.

    The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 17:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:15:29
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL , ALABAMA, US
