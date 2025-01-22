Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot for AFN-Military OneSource Podcast

    Radio Spot for AFN-Military OneSource Podcast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Military OneSource Podcast AFN Radio Spot, 2024-2025.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 14:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84450
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110777929.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot for AFN-Military OneSource Podcast, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    military
    military onesource

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download