Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF - Episode 35 SPACEPOWER Conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84441" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Episode 35 of the Perigee Podcast, hosted by Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna, live from the Space Force Association's SPACEPOWER Conference in Orlando, Florida. In this episode, we'll be discussing effective communication within the U.S. Space Force, bringing together a panel of experts to delve into the current state of communication and explore the most effective platforms for sharing information.