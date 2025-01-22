Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF - Episode 35 SPACEPOWER Conference

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    Episode 35 of the Perigee Podcast, hosted by Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna, live from the Space Force Association's SPACEPOWER Conference in Orlando, Florida. In this episode, we'll be discussing effective communication within the U.S. Space Force, bringing together a panel of experts to delve into the current state of communication and explore the most effective platforms for sharing information.

    This work, Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF - Episode 35 SPACEPOWER Conference, by SSgt Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guardians
    Bentivegna
    Space Force
    CMSSF
    Perigee Podcast

