NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 22, 2025) An interview with Richard Graces, a facilitator with the Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation, to discuss upcoming events within the organization. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 03:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84438
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110777650.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:06
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Buzz with Richard Graves, by SN Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.