Ripley RECALL Ep. 1 - Introduction to Camp Ripley and the Public Affairs Office

The Camp Ripley Public Affairs Office Team, consisting of Mr. Anthony Housey, 1st Lt. Colton Rossow, and Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks, introduce the start of the Ripley RECALL Podcast series and provide information on upcoming events at Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota, on January 21st, 2025. Some topics include the Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange, United States Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal, meeting the Camp Ripley Public Affairs team, Camp Ripley facts, functions, and history, and more.
|01.21.2025
|01.21.2025 16:12
|Newscasts
|84433
|2501/DOD_110776789.mp3
|00:09:55
|Lt. Colton Rossow
|1
|2025
|Podcast
|LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
|2
|0
|0
