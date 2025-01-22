Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Theft Prevention and Remonon VAT App

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.21.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a two-minute Kaiserslautern Military Community radio news update featuring theft prevention statistics and information about the new value added tax app, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 21, 2025. (Defense Media Information audio by Sgt. Joseph Knoch)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 03:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Theft Prevention and Remonon VAT App, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Theft Prevention
    Remonon

