Newscast 16 JAN 2024: MLK Jr. Day

241220-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan

Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton reports on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day video AFN Sasebo produced in collaboration with the Sasebo Multicultural Committee on January 16, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)