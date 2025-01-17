Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Newscast 16 JAN 2024: MLK Jr. Day

    Newscast 16 JAN 2024: MLK Jr. Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.16.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    241220-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan
    Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton reports on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day video AFN Sasebo produced in collaboration with the Sasebo Multicultural Committee on January 16, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 01:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84417
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110775854.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Newscast 16 JAN 2024: MLK Jr. Day, by PO3 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    newscast
    holiday
    MLK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download