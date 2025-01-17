Pacific Pulse: January 17, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam personnel, supported by Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) San Francisco, complete a deployment across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands; U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosts the Lithuanian Chief of Defence at the USINDOPACOM headquarters in Hawaii; and more than 200 Airmen from the Vermont Air National Guard deploy to Kadena Air Base, Japan.