    Pacific Pulse: January 17, 2025

    JAPAN

    01.16.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam personnel, supported by Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) San Francisco, complete a deployment across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands; U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosts the Lithuanian Chief of Defence at the USINDOPACOM headquarters in Hawaii; and more than 200 Airmen from the Vermont Air National Guard deploy to Kadena Air Base, Japan.

    This work, Pacific Pulse: January 17, 2025, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

