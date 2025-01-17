Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Review: Colombia at NATO: how a South American nation became a NATO partner, By Oscar Palma

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    01.20.2025

    Many Colombians were surprised when the government announced in 2017 that their country was becoming a NATO “global partner”. In a polarised political atmosphere, where citizens are accustomed to news and debates about combatting armed rebels and criminal groups, this development was confusing. Was the country becoming a member of the Alliance? Were Colombian soldiers to be deployed in remote war theatres? Could NATO members support Colombia if the country went to war?

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 06:36
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE
