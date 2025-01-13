Bullet'n Podcast, Ep.4 - Lake City Army Ammunition Plant and the Most Important Small Town in America

A short history of Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, followed by the story of Independence, Missouri, including its importance to the LDS church, its position on the Oregon Trail, its location as the centerpiece of two Civil War battles, and the lasting memory of its most famous resident, Harry S. Truman.