Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bullet'n Podcast, Ep.4 - Lake City Army Ammunition Plant and the Most Important Small Town in America

    Bullet'n Podcast, Ep.4 - Lake City Army Ammunition Plant and the Most Important Small Town in America

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Audio by Paul Ferguson 

    Joint Munitions Command

    A short history of Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, followed by the story of Independence, Missouri, including its importance to the LDS church, its position on the Oregon Trail, its location as the centerpiece of two Civil War battles, and the lasting memory of its most famous resident, Harry S. Truman.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 13:05
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 84402
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110771325.mp3
    Length: 00:25:55
    Location: US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bullet'n Podcast, Ep.4 - Lake City Army Ammunition Plant and the Most Important Small Town in America, by Paul Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil War
    Salt Lake
    Oregon Trail
    Harry S. Truman
    Lake City Army Ammunition Plant; LCAAP; Joint Munitions Command; JMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download