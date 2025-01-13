Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.16.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the significance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Martin Luther King Jr. made many contributions towards the civil rights movement and engaged in activities that contributed to equality in the United States. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 10:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84401
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110771266.mp3
    Length: 00:02:44
    Year 2024
    Genre News
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Aviano Air Base
    MLK
    Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    Radio News

