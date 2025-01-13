AFN Aviano Radio News: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the significance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Martin Luther King Jr. made many contributions towards the civil rights movement and engaged in activities that contributed to equality in the United States. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)