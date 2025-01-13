Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.16.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    An AFN Aviano radio spot, featuring the 31 Security Forces Squadron Pass and Registration Office, and explaining the steps service members must follow to ship their personally owned vehicle during a permanent change of station. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 10:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84400
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110771221.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2025
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spot: Pass & Regs Shipping a Vehicle, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    PCS
    31 FW
    AFN Aviano
    31 SFS
    Pass & Registration

