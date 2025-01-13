Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: UK Electronic Travel Authorization

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.16.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the United Kingdom’s Electronic Travel Authorization. AFN Aviano is committed to providing service members with the most up to date information regarding international travel, encouraging a prepared force ready to deploy across the globe. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 09:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Travel
    Radio News
    AFN Aviano
    UK ETA

