AFN Aviano Radio News: UK Electronic Travel Authorization

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the United Kingdom’s Electronic Travel Authorization. AFN Aviano is committed to providing service members with the most up to date information regarding international travel, encouraging a prepared force ready to deploy across the globe. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)