Radio Spot - Start Smart Baseball and Soccer

This is a 30 second radio spot highlighting Start Smart baseball and soccer registration for ages three and four beginning Feb. 3 until March 21 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. For more information or to register, call Parent Central Services, Bldg. 162 on Rhine Ordnance Barracks. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Rebekah Moran)
|01.16.2025
|01.16.2025 08:36
|Newscasts
|84398
|2501/DOD_110771186.mp3
|00:00:30
|2025
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|4
|0
|0
