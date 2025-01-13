Radio Spot - Start Smart Baseball and Soccer

This is a 30 second radio spot highlighting Start Smart baseball and soccer registration for ages three and four beginning Feb. 3 until March 21 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. For more information or to register, call Parent Central Services, Bldg. 162 on Rhine Ordnance Barracks. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Rebekah Moran)