Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Start Smart Baseball and Soccer

    Radio Spot - Start Smart Baseball and Soccer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    01.16.2025

    Audio by Airman Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30 second radio spot highlighting Start Smart baseball and soccer registration for ages three and four beginning Feb. 3 until March 21 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. For more information or to register, call Parent Central Services, Bldg. 162 on Rhine Ordnance Barracks. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Rebekah Moran)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 08:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84398
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110771186.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2025
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Start Smart Baseball and Soccer, by Amn Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Baseball
    Sports
    Soccer
    Youth
    Radio Spot
    Start Smart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download